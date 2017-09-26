The Legendary Nardwuar Celebrates His 30th Anniversary In Music With Lil B
Legendary music journalist Nardwuar the Human Serviette hit a fantastic milestone recently. His long, decorated career in the business now spans three decades. To commemorate his longevity, the eccentric Lil B joined him at a celebratory jamboree in his hometown of Vancouver, BC.
The longtime member of Canadian rock band The Evaporators reunited with the Based God for an interview and a gift giving session — as he normally does. Nardwuar then recalled the story of their first interview at the annual South by Southwest music festival in Austin.
“He was doing a game with Puff Daddy. I said, Lil B will you talk to me? It was after a game and Lil B’s manager and turned on the headlights for his car to allow the interview to happen,” explained Nardwuar.
Throughout Nardwuar’s extensive career he has conducted countless memorable and hilarious interviews with some of the greatest musicians of all time. His eclectic and unorthodox interview style (with mixed results of course) has made the likes JAY-Z, Nirvana, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Tyler The Creator,\ and many many more laugh and smile.
Here’s to 30 years, Nardwuar! Doot do-do-doo doot!
Last nite at my 30th Anniversary @citrradio show w @lilbisgod in Vancouver at The Hall! Lil B was the "surprise guest" ! Thanks so much to everyone coming out to this sold out gig ! And all the support! Also thx to Owl Empire for playing ( and wearing Tams!) plus @grantlawrencecbc for speaking plus Megan Barnes and my band The Evaporators for holding down a fabulous backbeat! Doot doo !