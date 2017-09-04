Alonzo Ball stirred up controversy within the hip-hop community last week when he made some pretty questionable comments about Nas. But after he claimed that the New York legend was “outdated” and no longer a relevant force in the genre, Nas’ manager, Anthony Saleh, has fired back in a short rant on Twitter.

READ: Lil B Considers Placing A Curse On Lonzo Ball For Calling Nas “Outdated”

“Nas has never heard of you & Future thanks you for your support,” Saleh tweeted, referencing Ball’s claim that fans only listen to Future and Migos now. But then things got a little heated. “That oatmeal face n***a thinks he can gain off my guys name before winning a game. I don’t care what team you play for. Family first,” Saleh added.

READ: Lonzo Ball Says Nas Is Outdated, Calls Migos And Future “Real Hip-Hop”

Sales isn’t the only person to take the 19-year-old Lakers guard’s statements personal however. After the Internet erupted into a debate about Nas’ position in the culture, T.I. Also hopped in the discussion. “My Boi u reaching like a muuuuf**ka,” he said. Rapper Lil B, on the other hand, threatened to slap London with the infamous BasedGod curse.

But speaking of “family first,” it may be only a matter of time before Lonzo’s dad LaVar Ball, steps in and shuts everything down.

Nas has never heard of you & Future thanks you for your support. https://t.co/UnlcC3YoIQ — A Saleh (@Dude_Br0) September 1, 2017