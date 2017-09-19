Nas And Nicki Minaj Appear In Each Other’s Instagram Posts

Nas and Nicki Minaj teased fans speculating about their rumored romance this weekend, sharing photos of each other to Instagram. While the status of their relationship remains foggy, Nas’ caption on Instagram had a slew of followers thinking that love might be in the air for the Queens MCs.

“Got my Bday 1988 190E Benz & picked up Shorty from Queens! We Out,” he wrote in one post. In the photos, him and Minaj were both decked out in Gucci outfits, hanging outside in front of a white Mercedes Benz. In typical Nas fashion, the Benz’s license plate donned the name Illmatic, referencing his 1994 magnum opus.

As for Minaj, she returned the favor by uploading similar photos from their day out. “Nasty Nas hopped out the illmatic ’88 benz tryna holla @ me earlier today in Queens,” she wrote on her Instagram photo.

Last week, Minaj was spotted out with the revered lyricist at his 44th birthday party celebration. Photos conveyed the two stars appearing cozy together throughout the night. When Minaj stopped by The Ellen Show last May, she confronted the rumors regarding a possible budding relationship with Nasty Nas.

“He’s so dope,” Minaj said. “He’s a king. Shout out to Queens, New York. I have to say that — we’re both from Queens and he is the king of Queens and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens. So he’s a rap legend. Let’s just say that. I have a lot of respect for him and you know, he’s kind of cute too.”

This article was originally published on Billboard.