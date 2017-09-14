Nas & Nicki Minaj Seemed Extra Flirty At A NYC Lounge

Nicki Minaj and Nas have added more fuel to the rumor mill after the two were spotted getting pretty cozy at the rapper’s private 44th birthday dinner at New York City’s The Pool Lounge Wednesday night (Sept. 13).

The rumored couple were photographed several times throughout the night. But what caused a lot of fan reaction was the videos circulating the Internet, in which Nas was caught nuzzling or licking Minaj’s face. In the video, the Illmatic artist was seen creaping up behind Nicki, who was recording. “Oh my God, stop,” Nicki flirtingly said. Another video showed Nas with his arm wrapped around Minaj as she placed her hand on her chest.

Minaj and Nas initially sparked rumors this spring when they were pictured sitting in the cut of Sweet Chick in NYC. Neither one of them have confirmed their relationship, but during a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Nicki did suggest something was going on. “He’s dope… He;s such a king. He’s a rap legend, and I have a lot of respect for that,” she said. “He’s he’s kinda cute too.” The “Rake It Up” artist also said the two have “sleepovers” from time to time.

Nicki wasn’t the only celeb at Nas’ b-day bash though. Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys also showed up to the function. Check out the pics and videos here.