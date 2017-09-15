The #NaziBucketChallenge is trending, and it’s not exactly what it sounds like. There are no buckets involved. Or water. (Can’t confidently say Nazis are ever missing, though.)

But wypipo from state to state, apparently of all trades, orientations and political backgrounds, have rolled up their collective sleeves to check Donald Trump’s white supremacy at the door.

“I’m a military veteran, a proud Texan, and a writer, and I’m calling Trump a white supremacist who enables terrorism,” tweeted one Charles Clymer.

I’m a military veteran, a proud Texan, and a writer, and I’m calling Trump a white supremacist who enables terrorism.#NaziBucketChallenge — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 15, 2017

“I’m a grouchy, old, angry, white guy veteran,” said another, behind the handle @chaplinlives, “and even I can see that Trump is a goddamn white supremacist a-hole.”

I’m a grouchy, old, angry, white guy veteran and even I can see that Trump is a goddamn white supremacist a-hole. #NaziBucketChallenge 😡🖕 — chaplinlives (@chaplinlives) September 15, 2017

“I’m a Special needs father, IT Pro, son of a WWII vet,” wrote Steve Redmond‏. “Donald Trump is a white supremacist. He’s on the “wrong side”.”

I’m a Special needs father, IT Pro, son of a WWII vet. Donald Trump is a white supremacist. He’s on the “wrong side”. #NaziBucketChallenge — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) September 15, 2017

The trending hashtag emerges days after ESPN host Jemele Hill audaciously addressed the real elephant in the room by referring to Donald Trump as “a white supremacist.” Her actions more than ruffled feathers, resulting in a public apology from ESPN, and a subtle one from Hill shortly thereafter.

“My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light,” read her Twitter statement. “My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”

We, however – alongside many others – see no lies in Hill’s commentary, one that accurately points to a national identity deeply rooted in racism and xenophobia. Lest we forget, Trump’s whiteness “is neither notional nor symbolic, but the very core of his power.” Word to Ta-Nehisi Coates.

How you more offended by @jemelehill’s tweets than you are Trump’s rhetoric that caused the tweets? — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) September 13, 2017

I’m glad to see Black men and White folks standing up for Jemele Hill. It should always be this way. Keep going! — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) September 13, 2017