NBA Youngboy Keeps His Street Life “Confidential” In New Video

NBA Youngboy is experiencing new money, new fame and a new lifestyle. That newfound energy equates to diligence inside the studio, too. Coming off the release of his hard-hitting mixtape, AI Youngboy, the North Baton Rouge rapper is already at work on his next project with Broken Hearted.

This week, the “Untouchable” rapper found time to release the new music visuals to his record, titled “Confidential.” Directed by Cody Coyote Films, the video finds Youngboy surrounded by friends and associates as everyone looks hard for the camera, smokes Mary Jane and flashes money. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old Youngboy spits heat about the streets.

A lot has happened for Youngboy in the short time he’s been in the rap game. He released his first project back in 2015 with Life Before Fame. But it was his 38 Baby mixtape that garnered widespread recognition. Since then, he’s worked with Boosie Badazz and Kevin Gates, among others, and built relationships with Meek Mill and Moneybag Yo, who makes a guest appearance in this video.

Watch the video above.