Netflix Launches ‘Def Comedy Jam 25′ In Honor Of Iconic Show

The Sunday evening of Sept. 10 saw Netflix host a special event at the Beverly Hilton in honor of Def Comedy Jam 25.

CREDIT: Dan Steinberg/Netflix

The likes of Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Mike Epps, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Kid Capri, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, and Katt Williams were in attendance. Executive producers Stan Lathan, Russell Simmons, Jesse Collins and Sandy Wernick were also present for the fête.

CREDIT: Dan Steinberg/Netflix

Def Comedy Jam 25 will be launching exclusively on Netflix Tuesday, Sept. 26, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic show.

