Nick Cannon is no stranger to participating in movements that call for an end to racial injustice and police brutality. His latest spoken word visual, titled “Stand For What,” depicts images of protests in St. Louis to front page newspapers and videos of those unjustifiably slain by the police.

“Stand for what/To uphold laws that were embedded to have my community negatively affected/Stand for what/Your racist systemic melodies of mind manipulating rhetoric?/Did you know the government pays sports organizations for plays, to make people more patriotic,” Cannon asks.

This visual arrives a couple of days after thousands of people responded to Donald Trump’s divisive comments on athletes who protest. Cannon touches upon that topic within the nearly 5-minute video, putting into perspective what’s at stake if the message of equality gets lost in Trump’s agenda.

Watch below.