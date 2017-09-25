Nicki Minaj is proud of her fellow New Yorker, Cardi B. The Queens rapper sent out a message congratulating Cardi B on “Bodak Yellow” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts Monday (Sept. 25).

“Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement,” Nicki tweeted to the Bronx native. “Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it￼￼￼ @iamcardib.”

The history-making feat makes Cardi the first female rapper in almost a decade to earn the top spot for a solo single since Lauryn Hill’s 1998 “Doo Wop (That Thing)”. She’s also the first Latina rapper to take No. 1 during Latinx Heritage Month.

