The topic of diversity and inclusion within the fashion industry remains a heavy subject of discussion, and for Nicki Minaj, she’s calling out the field for failing to extend a hand to those they seek to keep at arm’s length.

According to The Cut, the Queen Barb aimed her words at those designers who usurp certain trends without giving credit or recognition, specifically within the black community. Following a New York Fashion Week showcase by famed designer Phillip Plein (Sept. 9), Minaj amplified her timely message.

“Thank you, Philipp Plein, for including our culture. Designers get really big and really rich off of our culture, and then you don’t see a motherfu*er that look anything like us in the front row half the time,” Minaj reportedly said. “So let’s make some noise for Philipp Plein tonight.”

The Queens native has remained forthright about the fashion industry, namely when she addressed Giuseppe Zanotti’s usage of her name on his shoes, but failed to receive compensation for the gesture. “Just go on google, you’ll see all the different pairs he’s named after me,” she wrote back in February on Twitter. “Lil black girl can inspire u but ain’t worth a collection my nig?”

Also in attendance at Plein’s show were 50 Cent, Ne-Yo, and Fabolous. To keep the high-energy flowing for the night, Future, Rae Sremmurd, 21 Savage and others performed while Teyana Taylor showed off her captivating choreography on the runway, Billboard reports.