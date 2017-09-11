While leaving after her appearance at Philipp Plein’s New York Fashion Week show over the weekend, Nicki Minaj told fans that her upcoming album is going to be memorable.

READ: Nicki Minaj Teases Next Project Will Be An Unforgettable Hip-Hop Classic

“Oh, the album, Oh my God!” she smiled. “The album is so f**kin’ good!”

Nicki: “The album is so fucking GOOD!” pic.twitter.com/yQf7f98ZmU — Nicki Minaj Lite (@NMLite) September 10, 2017

Nicki has been teasing what’s to come for her fourth studio album for quite some time. Back in June, she said that she wanted the long-anticipated follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint to be a “classic hip-hop album,” and added that it’s “gonna be amazing.”

“I’m not telling [the Barbz] when my album is coming out but I just know that it’s going to be amazing because I want to thank the people who rocked with me all these years,” she told Shade 45’s Whoolywood Shuffle. “Like my fans are a different level of diehard! I always feel like I gotta make them proud. I gotta go hard, I gotta impress them, because they’re always waiting for me. That’s a blessing in itself.”

READ: Nicki Minaj Has A Few Words For The Fashion Industry

Nicki has been burning up the charts in multiple song features, so her fans are looking forward to hearing a few hit tracks of her own.