Nicki Minaj Hypes Upcoming Album, Says It’s “So F**kin’ Good”

While leaving after her appearance at Philipp Plein’s New York Fashion Week show over the weekend, Nicki Minaj told fans that her upcoming album is going to be memorable.

“Oh, the album, Oh my God!” she smiled. “The album is so f**kin’ good!”

Nicki has been teasing what’s to come for her fourth studio album for quite some time. Back in June, she said that she wanted the long-anticipated follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint to be a “classic hip-hop album,” and added that it’s “gonna be amazing.”

“I’m not telling [the Barbz] when my album is coming out but I just know that it’s going to be amazing because I want to thank the people who rocked with me all these years,” she told Shade 45’s Whoolywood Shuffle. “Like my fans are a different level of diehard! I always feel like I gotta make them proud. I gotta go hard, I gotta impress them, because they’re always waiting for me. That’s a blessing in itself.”

Nicki has been burning up the charts in multiple song features, so her fans are looking forward to hearing a few hit tracks of her own.