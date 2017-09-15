Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj celebrated “Rake It Up” earning a gold certification by taking the Jimmy Fallon stage with a searing performance of their hit song, Thursday night (Sept. 14).

The Memphis mogul and Queens rapstress ignited the audience with their anthemic record, with Nicki looking quite the part alongside a bevy of equally bodacious dancers.

While introducing the multi-platinum recording artist, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon announced Gotti has a new LP dropping this fall. Surely “Rake It Up” will end up making its tracklist.

Watch the duo do their thing in the clip above.