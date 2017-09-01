More than 100,000 people in Nigeria’s Benue state have been displaced due to flooding in the country’s central region. Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari revealed the devastating figures on Twitter Thursday (Aug. 31).

“I have received with great concern reports of the flooding in Benue state, displacing, from early estimates, more than 100,000 people,” Buhari tweeted along with a promise to get aid to “affected communities and persons.”

I have directed @nemanigeria to immediately mobilize personnel and resources to the aid of the affected communities and persons. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 31, 2017

Buhuri received criticism for authorities slow reaction to the flood, but a followup statement from spokesperson, Gara Shehu reiterated that he sent immediate word to the National Emergency Management (NEMA) to dispatch personal and resources to aid flood victims.

“The president extends his sympathies to the government and people of Benue State, and assures that the federal government will make available any assistance needed to enable the state government and the affected communities cope with and surmount the impact of the flooding,” Shehu said.

Nigeria has been wrecked by heavy rains over the last two weeks, overwhelming the rising Benue river.

This is Makurdi, Benue state pls RT so people can help with aid material.. #PrayForMakurdi #prayforBenue pic.twitter.com/jQfKGtKcEA — Joseph Godwin (@realJosephEG) August 31, 2017

While the number of casualties has yet to be tallied, a father in Lokogama and his two children were among the lives claimed by the flooding. The tragedy spurred a peaceful protest on Thursday to bring attention to the area’s poor infrastructure.

Images of the catastrophic flood damage are being shared across social media via the #PrayForMakurdi hashtag.

See photos below.

#PrayForMakurdi and help us beg the government to stop neglecting their duties. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QPAzlElh83 — Ibrahim Salawu (@UnilagOlodo) August 31, 2017

While you’re standing with Houston, please also pray for my people in Makurdi#Flood pic.twitter.com/nCao9pwIeH — Callings… (@CollinsUma) August 30, 2017

#PrayForMakurdi Flood waters have wrecked havoc on Makurdi the Benue State capital pic.twitter.com/dHipCS6CiW — Sylvester Nomji (@nomjisly) August 30, 2017

