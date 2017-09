Nipsey Hussle gave fans his contribution to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands this week. The track, “Grindin All My Life,” is a self explanatory ode to his business savvy, early vision and sheer determination to conquer the world.

The song was also picked up for the upcoming True to the Game soundtrack.