O.J. Simpson’s Fame May Delay His Release From Prison

The release of O.J. Simpson from prison is looking to be a media spectacle officials don’t want to deal with.

READ Florida’s Attorney General Wants To Block O.J. Simpson From Moving To The State

Because of Simpson’s fame and paparazzi, officials from the Nevada Dept. of Corrections are willing to halt the former athlete’s early exit, TMZ reports. Officials tell the site their expecting not only American media, but international paparazzi, at the release point Monday (Oct. 2).

With international photographers proving to be more aggressive, officials are worried about the safety of pedestrians. They also don’t want Simpson to be harmed during the release, with one prison official saying, “We don’t want another Princess Diana situation.”

Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car accident in 1997 when she was being followed by photographers.

If Simpson is released Sunday or Monday, the 70-year-old won’t be welcomed to Florida. USA Today reports Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement Friday (Sept. 29) to Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie L. Jones combating Simpson’s request to relocate to Florida.

“Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable,” the letter reads. “The specter of his residing in Florida should not be an option. Numerous law enforcement officials in Florida agree with this position. Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”

The three page letter included his Nicole Brown Simpson/Ron Goldman murder trial and reported reputation for problematic behavior.

Simpson said during his parole hearing in July he planned to live with friend Tom Scotto in the Sunshine state.

READ O.J. Simpson Is Reportedly Having A Hard Time Preparing For Prison Release