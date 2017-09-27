The Obama Foundation Is Looking For Fellowship Applicants

Are you an artist, journalist or creators who is interested in taking your career to the next level? Barack and Michelle Obama, through the Obama Foundation, may have the perfect opportunity for you.

The Obama Foundation Fellowship is looking for community-driven “rising stars” in the fields of organization, education, art and more, who are looking to grow in their fields, but lack the proper resources to thrive.

The foundation’s inaugural, 20-member fellowship group will not only work with experts in the field to develop professionally and personally, but they will also lay the groundwork for future fellowship classes. There is also no limit based on age, race, gender, sexual orientation, etc. However, if your work has already hit the national or global stage, this may not be the program for you.

Artists: The Obama Foundation specifically mentions wanting you to apply. https://t.co/1eiYSxFUqc — Tyler Green (@TylerGreenDC) September 6, 2017

“[Fellowship members] will enjoy expense-paid trips to confabs with all the other fellows,” according to the foundation’s website. “The two-year, non-residential fellowship invites applicants from around the world.”

What does The Obama Foundation look for in fellowship applicants? In short, they’re looking for “good humans” with “strong moral character.” The first class will be notified of their acceptance into the program in Feb. 2018, and the official gathering will be held April 2018 in Chicago, the home of the foundation’s headquarters.

Interested applicants can apply here. The deadline is Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. CT.