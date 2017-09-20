Offset Launches Campaign To Raise $500K For Cancer Research

Offset may be “Bad and Boujee,” but he’s selfless too. The Migos member has reportedly launched a fundraiser campaign in collaboration with the American Cancer Society to raise $500K to promote cancer research, according to Billboard. Offset’s involvement in the campaign is reportedly in honor of his late grandmother who died from the illness.

READ: Meadows 2017: JAY-Z Breathes Life Into The Last Days Of Summer On Day 1

Offset tragically lost his grandmother, Sallie Ann Smith, to bladder cancer in 2012. “It was really tough, losing my grandma to cancer, and one of the hardest things I have dealt with in my life,” Offset told the American Cancer Society. “She motivated me to do my best and go for it, one of my biggest coaches.”

Offset’s mother, Latabia Woodward, commented on her son’s philanthropy, saying she is “incredibly proud of Offset’s desire to help save the lives of others, [his] genuine heart and talent as an artist.”

READ: Amine And Offset Perform “Wedding Crashers” On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

The campaign will reportedly raise money that will help fund a research grant centered around bladder cancer. For details about how to donate, click over here.