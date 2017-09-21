Offset Weighs In On Cardi B’s Recent Incident With The NYPD

Cardi B recently claimed through a series of tweets that she was placed in a chokehold by the NYPD on Tuesday night (Sept. 19). Although the tweets were later deleted, the 24-year-old confirmed that the cop involved was white.

READ: Cardi B States An NYPD Cop Placed Her In A Chokehold

A day later, TMZ caught up with the Bronx native’s boyfriend, Offset, where he revealed that he initially thought the “Bodak Yellow” artist was joking when she told him the news. “At first, when she called, I ain’t think she was being serious until I had seen it on her face,” he said.

The Migos rapper also said that two men were allegedly fighting, which caused the police to get involved. Somehow they decided to target the VIBE Viva cover star in the midst of everything.

READ: There’s An Acoustic Cover To “Bodak Yellow” And…Well, Judge For Yourself

“They ain’t touch the dudes that were fighting, they touched her, so I don’t understand what was going on,” he said. “I know you can’t stop the police. The police kill people every day and get away with it.”

The news site also asked the Atlanta native about the myths regarding the so-called hip-hop police, which exists to target rap circles. To that claim, Offset said they are a legit entity. “The hip-hop police? Oh yeah, they’re real, for sure,” he said.

Further details for this story are still pending.