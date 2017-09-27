O.J. Simpson Could Be A Free Man As Early As Monday

According to reports, O.J. Simpson could be a free man very soon.

Simpson, who spent nine years in Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center for armed robbery and kidnapping charges, could be released as early as Monday (Oct. 2).

His parole eligibility date was set by state parole board members during his highly-publicized hearing in July as Oct. 1, but since Nevada inmate releases are conducted on weekdays, Oct. 2 would be the first day of his possible release.

“We’ve been trying to keep things as normal as possible,” said state Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast.

The former Heisman trophy winner and murder suspect had a maximum sentence of 33 years for the robbery incident, however, he was granted parole this past summer, and was described as a model inmate.