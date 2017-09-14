O.J. Simpson will be released from prison next month after serving nine years for armed robbery. He was granted parole in July during a widely-watched hearing that revisited his appearance at a Las Vegas hotel, alongside another unnamed person who attempted to retrieve Simpson’s memorabilia from two unsuspecting sellers.

October 1 is the tentative date of his release, but according to TMZ, Simpson is reportedly having a hard time parting ways with the Lovelock Correctional Center. The 70-year-old allegedly established close ties with other prisoners and he “loved being in general population.” His lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, described the situation as a “bittersweet” occurrence.

During the parole hearing, Simpson briefly spoke on the encounter that landed him behind bars, stating, “I thought I was glad to get my stuff back, but it just wasn’t worth it. It wasn’t worth it, and I’m sorry.”

TMZ notes that Simpson has been placed in a single cell “for his own safety” as he awaits his release.