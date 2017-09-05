PARTYNEXTDOOR Switches Flows With Jadakiss On New Song, “Cartier”

PARTYNEXTDOOR is hard at work on his new album Club Atlantis — it’s still without a release date however. We hope that it’s released by end of the year, and if his recent string of free online releases like “Naked” and “Put It On Silent” with Ty Dolla Sign are clues, then it’s almost PARTY szn.

The Toronto star recently released his next big collaboration, “Cartier,” featuring Jadakiss. The mellow jam allows Kiss to flow effortlessly alongside PND as they talk big money habits. The song dropped exclusively on the OVO Sounds singer’s website.

Listen to PARTYNEXTDOOR and Jadakiss on their new song “Cartier” below.