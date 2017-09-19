PartyNextDoor recently dropped a new single entitled “Own Up to Your S**t,” and it has sparked quite the conversation. After giving it a few listens, fans are starting to believe the track is taking shots at his ex-girlfriend Kehlani.

On the 5-minute track, Party sounds like he has a lot to get off of his chest. Although the single begins with him claiming that he’ll keep someone “in my prayers,” he then attacks the person for trying to make him look like the bad guy.

“You wrong for this. Everybody knows that I’ve been honest,” he sings. “Move on from it, it’s too obvious/Worked too hard to make me the bad guy/And I worked too hard for me to keep sacrificin’, my silence/You gotta quit and break down baby girl/And just quit lyin’/Stop complainin’, quit complainin’.”

PND and Kehlani originally ended their relationship in 2015, but stirred up controversy a year later when the OVO singer posted an image on Instagram of the two in bed together. The image was particularly interesting because Kehlani was believed to still be dating Kyrie Irving.

At the time of the incident, Party admitted that he regretted his part in the drama. But after having some time to cope with it, it looks like he has a different opinion about everything.

Listen to the new track below.