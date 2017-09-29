PARTYNEXTDOOR returns with his latest collection of sublime records. PND recently broadened his horizons by cutting records with the likes of Major Lazer, Nicki Minaj, and Zayn. The OVO crooner continues his string of refreshing collaborations on his brand new project, Seven Days.

The Toronto native dropped seven records that adds up to one mentally and emotionally wild week in the life of PND. He kicks off the project with his self-produced “Bad Intentions” and rehashes all the “Damages” with Halsey. Midway into the project, PND himself out of his low point in life to become a “Better Man” with the help of Rick Ross.

Stream PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new project Seven Days below.