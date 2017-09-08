Spiritual sovereign Pastor A.R. Bernard will appear on Oprah’s latest episode of Super Soul Sunday on the OWN network. The forthcoming program will air on Sunday (Sep. 10).

Bernard is known for founding Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center (CCC), and he recently made headlines by becoming the first and only religious figure to resign from President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Advisory Board.

My statement regarding my resignation from the President’s Evangelical Advisory Board. pic.twitter.com/Ocae6SQxjZ — A. R. Bernard (@ARBernard) August 18, 2017

Initially, Bernard’s beginnings were in activism and the Nation of Islam. Eventually, he would quit his job as a banker, and devote his life to establishing his Christian ministry.

This isn’t the first time the pastor has appeared on Oprah’s spiritual series, here’s a clip of him speaking about faith. Catch A.R. Bernard on OWN at 11 a.m. EST this Sunday.