Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark has moved to exonerate Pedro Hernandez, 17, on assault and illegal weapons possession charges, citing inconsistent and contradictory information as the reason for dismissing the case.

According to Pix11 News, a key witness in the case suddenly ceased to cooperate. What’s more, the victim himself couldn’t identify the shooter. “We discovered unanticipated witness and evidentiary issues,” Clark said. “The investigation also revealed that information originally provided to my office during the initial investigation of this case has now proven to be inconsistent and contradictory.”

Hernandez is an honors student whose arrest following the Sept. 1, 2015, shooting of another teen in the leg led to spending a year at Rikers Island due to his bail, which was set at $250,000. Hernandez always maintained his innocence, refusing a plea deal that would see him out of jail but have him on probation for five years.

Hernandez made bail on July 27, after the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights group agreed to post a reduced $105,000.