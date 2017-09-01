Season 3 of Narcos descends upon us Friday night (Sept. 1) on Netflix. Ahead of the hit show’s third season premiere, we speak with Pedro Pascal about Hollywood’s obsession with Latino drug kingpin narratives and his character’s trajectory after ending the era of Pablo Escobar.

“When you see the end of the second season, you think [Javier Peña] is going to get fired. Instead, he’s given a promotion for essentially breaking the law. That puts him into new territory because this is a person who functions very well in the shadows. And now he has more responsibilities, more people to look after and answer to. That’s a weird position for him to be in because he’s somebody who plays by his own rules. And now the rules have changed.”

The Chilean-born actor goes on discuss the state of Latinos in Hollywood, and more, the importance of the roles Latinos are already playing within the Narcos spectrum. Watch the whole thing up top.