Jordan Peele, Solange Top ‘The Root 100′ Power List

The Root 100, the annual list from the website The Root that highlights and honors influential black figures in the last year, has announced its 2017 honorees.

Jordan Peele, the director of one of the year’s most significant films Get Out, tops the list. The site praised the film’s “biting commentary” and detailed some of his future endeavors, such as his upcoming television content deal, and a two-year deal with Universal to produce more films.

Solange came in second on the list, thanks to her for us/by us album A Seat At The Table.

“Solange ever-so-graciously gifted the world the entire 21-track collection that is A Seat at the Table, life anthems compiled into album form for black life living,” The Root writes.

Other power players who can be found on the list include Roxane Gay, Donald Glover, Angela Rye and Tamika D. Mallory. Check out the entire list here.