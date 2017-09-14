New Orleans’ Pell is back with a brand new video for his energetic track, “Patience.” Released today (Sept 14) with Red Bull Sound Select, the London On The Track-produced song comes to life with help from a gorgeous cast of ladies who make up the second line in the visuals. Director Alan Del Rio Ortiz and the veritable lyricist had a vision to capture the essence of his hometown and the strength of its people.

“The women in this video are meant to represent the diversity of beauty, no matter what conventional norms want us to believe,” says Pell. “The song and video showcase a bridge between traditional New Orleans brass and second line customs — with a new hip hop perspective on top.”

“I would like to dedicate this video to the victims of Hurricane Harvey and the people of Texas,” Pell told VIBE. “With Katrina, I experienced firsthand how catastrophic Mother Nature can be, and saw the strength and resolve of the people of New Orleans to rebuild together through its devastation. I hope this video can serve as a symbol of positivity: we will support each other and come back stronger. Prayers to those in Texas.”

Pell’s “Patience (NOLA Mix)” and “Late At Night feat. MNEK,” both produced by London On Da Track, are out now with Red Bull Sound Select.

Pell’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

9/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO w/Big Gigantic

10/13-15 – ACL Music Festival – Austin, TX

11/18 – Red Bull Sound Select Presents: 30 Days In Chicago – Chicago, IL

11/27-29 – Voodoo Festival – New Orleans, LA