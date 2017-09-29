Van Hits Three Pedestrians Near Penn Station

According to NBC News, three people were hit by a van outside of Penn Station around 5:30 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 29). The vehicle came up on the curb when it struck the three unidentified pedestrians.

READ: Car Strikes Pedestrians In Times Square, Leaves One Dead And Several Injured

Officials state the incident was an accident while one reporter said the van’s brakes gave out and the driver couldn’t control its path. The people (one man, two women), hit endured critical but non-life threatening injuries.

Details are still forthcoming.

NYPD tells me driver lost control of vehicle (pedal blocked somehow) & ran red light. 2 females, 1 male with non-life threatening injuries. https://t.co/PSZeQrXz0W — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 29, 2017

NYPD on crash near Penn Station: driver likely ran a red light, hit 2 women and a man. All 3 in stable condition. No threat to the public. — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) September 29, 2017

This occurrence happened months after the city announced a plan to widen the sidewalks from Penn Station to Times Square. Community Board 5’s Jesse Laymon told the New York Post, “A full lane of traffic is usually used by pedestrians anyway, and that’s not as safe as having the lane clearly designated a sidewalk.”