The Dave Matthews Band has organized an evening of peace, music and unity in response to the deadly white supremacist nationalist rally that took place in their hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, last month. “A Concert for Charlottesville” will take place on Sept. 24 at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium and feature performances from DMB as well as Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes), The Roots, Cage the Elephant and other special guests.

The show will be free to members of the Charlottesville and UVA communities through an online request process. Produced by Live Nation, Starr Hill Presents and the University of Virginia, “A Concert for Charlottesville” will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24, at UVA’s Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. Tickets are free, though attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the Concert for Charlottesville Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation; donations can be made here. Funds raised will help victims of the Aug. 11–12 incident as well as their families, first responders, and organizations devoted to healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide.

Tickets will first be made available to residents of the greater Charlottesville area as well as UVA students, faculty and staff; the online ticket request period is open now here and will end on Monday, Sept. 11, at noon ET. A limited number of tickets will also be available at a walk-up, no-service-charge box office at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. ET.

