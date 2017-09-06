When it comes to celebrities who appear to have sipped from the mysterious fountain of youth, you can definitely add Pharrell Williams to the list.

Over the last two decades of his career, the 44-year-old artist, father, philanthropist and fashion aficionado has managed to look not a day older than his actual birth certificate.

How does he keep those wrinkles and telltale signs of aging at bay? In a recent interview with Dazed, the father of two said there isn’t much to the “youth mystery” many of his fans can’t seem to figure out.

“I exfoliate like a madman,” he admitted. “When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you. To me, the key is just exfoliating like a monster.”

“There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman.”

Williams recently launched The Adidas Tennis Collection by Pharrell Williams, which fuses the sport’s golden-’70s athletic style with bold, modern color.