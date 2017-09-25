Pharrell Williams Takes A Knee At Charlottesville Unity Concert

As the world watched countless NFL players and athletes take a knee in protest of police brutality, racism, and injustice, a number of celebrities and musicians also joined the movement. Pharrell Williams reportedly kneeled down in solidarity with his fellow protesters during the University of Virginia’s charity show, A Concert for Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity. The show was in opposition to the recent acts of hatred and racism displayed by white supremacists in the city.

READ: Stevie Wonder Takes A Knee In Solidarity With Colin Kaepernick

“I’m in Virginia right now. I’m home. Can’t nobody can tell me what to do if I wanted to get on my knees right now,” Pharrell, who hails from Virginia Beach, said. “If I wanted to get on my knees right now for the people of my city, for the people of my state. That’s what that flag is for.”

As the crowd roared for more, Pharrell responded by sending an uplifting message to concertgoers, followed by a performance of his single, “Happy.” “When I think about the potential of this country, the potential of this state, the potential of these people, the potential of this amazing, amazing university, there’s only one word that I feel on the inside,” he said, before jumping into song and dance.

READ: And Now A Word From J. Cole: J.Cole Offers A Solution For Colin Kaepernick

Pharrell joins Stevie Wonder and J. Cole, who both made public statements on Sept. 24. A reported 100 NFL players also joined in taking a knee or linking arms during Sunday game day. Their protests were most recently triggered by Donald Trump’s comments about Steph Curry, Colin Kaepernick, and other athletes who opted to participate in a peaceful protest.

Check out the video of Pharrell above.