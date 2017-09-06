The Bronx lyricist Phase One is an emcee who carries New York City on his back when it comes to the underground scene. To pay homage to NYC and his upbringing, he delivers the latest single and visual from his forthcoming World Wonder LP track “City Boii.”

The Azzie Scott–directed video shows Phase One spreading love across the black communities of New York City, with daps and hugs along the way. The vivid imagery brings to life his positive and inspiring record, which resonates with those who are on “the up and up” from the struggle across every city in America.

You can find “City Boii” on iTunes and all digital streaming services later this week. Watch the resonant visual above.