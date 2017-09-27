Pitbull Sends Plane To Puerto Rico For Cancer Patients In Need Of Chemo

Mr. 305 himself is sending his private plane to Puerto Rico so that cancer patients in need of chemotherapy can receive treatment in the United States.

According to the Daily News, Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer González expressed her gratitude over Twitter, Tuesday (Sept. 26).

“Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” she said to the rapper, born Armando Christian Perez.

The Cuban native had this to say about his deed: “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part.”

Hurricane Maria is the worst natural disaster to impact Puerto Rico in 90 years, leaving the entire Caribbean nation without power, and with a grave agriculture crisis.