Hurricane Irma’s predicted impact on Florida prompted many to flee their homes and jobs, but a Pizza Hut in Jacksonville directed their employees to do the opposite.

READ Puerto Rican Government Aids In Evacuation Of Over 1,000 Residents In Caribbean Islands

The Washington Post reports during the eye of the storm, a note for employees of the pizza chain were designated not to leave their part-time jobs or they would face a strike on their records. A photo of the note went viral on Sunday (Sept. 10).

Pizza Hut wants its minimum wage employees to risk their lives for corporate profits. (@KatiSipp) pic.twitter.com/r8rwb3O7I6 — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) September 11, 2017

The note reads, “As hurricane Irma approaches Florida, our #1 priority is the safety and security of our team. But, we also have a responsibility and commitment to our community to be there when they need us. With that said, I/we need some guidelines in place to ensure both of those expectations are met.” Demands require employees couldn’t evacuate before the storm and if they did decide to leave, they had to be back in a matter of 72 hours. “Failure to show for these shifts, regardless of reason, will be considered a no call/no show and documentation will be issued,” it says. “After the storm, we need all TM’s available to get the store up and running and serve our communities as needed.”

Rightfully so, customers blew up Pizza Hut’s mentions on Twitter, slamming them for listing rules in the wake of a tropical storm.

READ Trae Tha Truth Brings Food And Water To Inmates Affected By Hurricane Harvey

@pizzahut Now would be a good time for a public denouncement. Include a sizable donation to the hurricane relief effort. — 💠London Snow (@londonqsnow) September 10, 2017

"Our #1 priority is the safety and security of our team. But…." @pizzahut demands low-wage workers risk death during hurricane. https://t.co/Ln2ejlzc5E — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) September 10, 2017

wow @pizzahut how can you care so little about your employees? disgusting pic.twitter.com/foXb8sklYR — marxist at large (@lil_yenta) September 9, 2017

@pizzahut You guys are closed on Christmas, but sending delivery drivers to their death for a hurricane? What's up with that? — Avery (@Avyrey) September 11, 2017

A statement on Pizza Hut’s site didn’t include a formal apology, but they did attempt to distance themselves from the drama by mentioning the Jacksonville location was a franchise store with its own rules. “We absolutely do not have a policy that dictates when team members can leave or return from a disaster, and the manager who posted this letter did not follow company guidelines,” the statement reads.”We can also confirm that the local franchise operator has addressed this situation with the manager involved.”

Meanwhile, a Pizza Hut in Texas took part in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts by giving out free pizza pies. Shayda Habib, a pregnant Pizza Hut manager in Houston, kayaked to provide those stuck in flooded homes with food.

WATCH: Pizza Hut manager uses kayaks to deliver free pies to those housebound from Hurricane Harvey. pic.twitter.com/vDuyWF2Y6d — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 2, 2017

Take notes guys.

READ Liquid Gold: Mom Donates Abundance Of Breast Milk To Hurricane Harvey Victims