Every summer, fans of the STARZ scripted drama Power cut their turn-up at the day party short just to get home in time to watch the addictive television show. With showrunner and creator Courtney A. Kemp at the helm, Season 4 proved no character was above a bullet and nothing is more powerful than old enemies uniting to take down a common yet even more treacherous foe.

READ Speaking Truth To ‘Power’: 50 Cent & Co. Define Their Character Flaws And 48 Laws

And while Ghost got out of prison, Mike Sandoval received his just due for killing Greg Knox and Tommy learned his murderous and criminal ways were genetic, new heights of frustration were reached with Tariq’s wayward behavior, and unexpected grief overcame fans with the deaths of Julio and Raina.

Nothing was worse than when viewers learned they’d have to wait an entire year before the show’s return. So to ease our nerves, Kemp took to Instagram to assure fans the cast is working and Season 5 is on the way.

READ The 16 Best Lines From ‘Power’ Season 4 Episode 401, “When I Get Out”

“Day two of shooting! I literally cannot believe it’s Season 5. Thanks to 50 Cent, Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora for a great day of work today,” Kemp captioned. “I love and respect these artists. Yes, they are my friends, colleagues and brothers– but they are artists who work hard and give of themselves every day.”

READ J.R. Ramirez Talks His Colossal Final Scene On ‘Power’

It was also recently announced Larenz Tate will be bumped up to a Season 5 regular, which only means more backstabbing and lies will happen. Power returns to Starz Summer 2018, and while we’re all going through deep withdrawal, at least we know when it does come back, it’ll be great.

They say that it’s a big rich townnnn.