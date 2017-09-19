Premiere: Brian Puspos Brings Loads Of Passion On ‘Sweet 290′ EP

You’ve probably seen burgeoning crooner Brian Puspos on ‘America’s Best Dance Crew.’ Now the multi-talented singer is making a leap from choreographing videos for the likes of Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Marques Houston, among others, to creating sultry love songs of his own,

After only one spin of Puspos’ Sweet 290 EP, VIBE was on board to debut Puspos’ glowing effort. The project is packed with passionate songs and heartfelt songwriting that give the project an organic flow.

“There are so many little things that makes this EP so special. We started this project without even getting the first one out. I flew to Toronto 6 days before New Years to work with August Rigo,” says Puspos via e-mail. “It actually took a year for us to get in the studio. I think what was really important is that we established a relationship first before creating. It made our collaboration stronger and the mechanics of the process more effective. It could not have been more organic in fact we cut no other songs than the 7 you hear. If there wasn’t a foundation of the friendship – the product would have probably turned out differently or might not even be finished. I really believe in this body of work and I really believe I can break boundaries in music.”

Get familiar with Brian Puspos by streaming his new project below.