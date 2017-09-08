For three decades, legendary emcee from Brooklyn Masta Ace has survived countless storms and continued to maintain his status as one of hip-hop’s purest lyricists. Knowing this, Belgian producer Koss linked up with the New York O.G. to remind us how he achieved his status with the visuals to their new track, “Longevity”.

Shot in a grainy black and white filter, the video shows Masta Ace practically giving a master class on vocab — between stomping through the city with Koss. Flowing over the beastsmith’s vintage, yet fresh production with scratches from DJ Grazzhoppa, “Longevity” finds Ace at his sharpest.

“I met Ace in Hannover with Deniz [of Below System Records] on the day after his show. This was during the Europe tour in 2016 with Marco Polo and Stricklin. He was just out from the gym in the late morning and we did the video after that. It was an honor and a pleasure to shoot the video with the legendary ‘music man,'” Koss tells VIBE about how he met Ace in Europe.

He added, “Longevity” is about how consistent you are in the front of the time, about how your passion will help you to go through the struggles. There are 20 years between me and Ace (he is 50, I’m 30) but the love for the culture is the same. Beautiful.”

The track is featured on Koss’s new album Born To Live, which features guest appearances from Large Professor, J-Llive, Torae, Blaq Poet, Ruste Juxx and Craig G.