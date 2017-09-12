Claiming his energy, Matt Monday isn’t playing around when it comes to pushing his music to the masses. The South Carolina creative has released visuals for “You Know Who,” a break from his previously layered videos.

READ Premiere: Love Keeps Evading KAMAU In His ‘NāVí’ Video

Directed by Monday, the rapper keeps the video simple by allowing viewers to focus on the bars. “As I was planning for this album I realized a lot of the current visuals, and some previous, were kinda dark,” Monday tells VIBE. “So I decided to go left with this one and try something fun.” The track is produced by Sonny Digital, who will be seen throughout Monday’s debut album, Candy Paint Playground. The release will be a longtime coming for the Charleston native as he’s learned in the ins and outs of the music industry from hip-hop’s elite.

Monday was previously signed to Damon Dash’s BluRoc Records, which included a connection to Def Jam. “Even though things didn’t go as planned with BluRoc, I was there for three years and did nothing but learn the business,” he said. “I asked questions and kept several notepads full of notes.”

The artist was inspired to create platform of his own called Southern Wealth in Music (S.W.I.M.). Monday says his debut will reflect “British stadium rock, old negro spirituals and the bravado of Juvenile, circa 2000” – a combination of his musical interests.

“The first album I ever had was one of Juvenile’s... Soulja Rags. And Soulja Slim’s Soulja 4 Life,” he adds.

Check out “You Know Who” up top.

READ Roy Wood$ And Rich The Kid Splurge On That “New New”