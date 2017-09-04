During his set at this past weekend’s Made In America Festival, Pusha T revealed that his frequent collaborator Kanye West has produced his upcoming album from “top to bottom.”

Ever the perfectionist, Yeezy reportedly made the rapper record the album, which is tentatively titled King Push, three separate times.

“[Kanye] comes in and pick all the beats and sh*t and then he’d scrap them and say, ‘I can do better,'” Push said. “These past two months we’ve just been locking in, day and night, getting this album perfect for y’all.”

T and West have worked together multiple times in the past, as the G.O.O.D Music president appeared on every album of Kanye’s since My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. This will be Push’s third studio album. We can’t wait to hear what they’ve been cooking up.