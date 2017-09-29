Quavo Puts His Own Spin On Travis Scott’s “Butterfly Effect”

Quavo is getting fans ready for a pending collaborative project with his latest musical offering. According to XXL, the Migos member debuted a remix of Travis Scott’s “Butterfly Effect” to an unsuspecting crowd.

The occurrence took place at a past show where the “Bad & Boujee” artists introduced the world to Quavo’s rendition, immediately prompting listeners to demand that he drop the tune ASAP.

Listen to Quavo’s take below.