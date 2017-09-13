Quavo dips off with the trap sound pioneer Zaytoven on their latest creation, “Stars In The Ceiling.” The track is another prime example of the Migos’ individual star power. Whether as a group or solo, the Atlanta boys can shred an 808 driven instrumental at the drop of a dime.

READ: Jacquees, Ty Dolla $ign And Quavo Star in the “B.E.D. (Remix)” Video

The shining star’s solo track is set to be featured on Quality Control’s forthcoming Control The Streets, Vol. 1 album.

READ: Quavo Obliges Petition To Remake National Anthem As Long As It’s “For All Races”