Quavo Speaks On Joint Album With Travis Scott

As Migos prepare to unleash their highly anticipated sequel album, CULTURE 2, Quavo is also making sure that he and Travis Scott are putting the finishing touches on their joint project. In an interview with Montreality, Quavo provided a bit of information regarding their forthcoming album.

“The album with Travis Scott is going to drop real real soon, we been making a whole buncha records, we got like 20 records together. We just need some time to sort them out,” said Quavo.

During his performance in Los Angeles last August, Scott revealed to fans that he would be venturing back into the studio to finish his solo attempt AstroWorld, in addition to his collaborative effort with the Migos frontman.

“I’m about to go away in hiding for a couple of weeks, a couple of months. Me and Quavo album about to drop real soon. AstroWorld about to drop real soon,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Migos raved about CULTURE 2, as they dubbed their album a “masterpiece.”

“CULTURE 2 is a masterpiece man [..] We setting a trend, we started this whole lil wave, we started the whole genre, the whole flow, the whole melody. Ain’t nobody right now who can say they ain’t took our flow. We ain’t tripping, we never did trip. Hip-hop has changed in a big way, We changed it.”

Check out Migos’ interview with Montreality below.

