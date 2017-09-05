When you go to a concert, you expect to get a live performance from your favorite artist that you will never forget. Unfortunately, for one fan, all he received after attending a Rae Sremmurd concert, was a serious migraine and permanent scarring. One Michigan man has filed a lawsuit against the “Black Beatles” duo for throwing water bottles into the crowd that allegedly caused serious disfiguration and distress.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the unidentified man attended a concert in Oct. 2016, when the incident occurred. Apparently the duo recklessly catapulted full water bottles into the audience, one of which struck the man in the face. The man alleges the throw was so forceful, that a “chunk of his face” was ripped off, TMZ reports. The man was reportedly rushed to the hospital. And although doctors said that he would live, they reportedly determined that he would have permanent scarring and disfiguration.

The man is reportedly suing for negligence, assault, and battery. He also requests that Rae Sremmurd pay for his medical bills and other damage fees.

Rae Sremmurd aren’t the only artists to fall victim of lawsuits regarding concert injuries. Others have been sued due to injuries that took place during their shows, due to mosh pits, among other things. If these artists want to avoid the court house, they may want to look into establishing concert guidelines or probably just refraining from throwing things into the crowd period.

Check out a picture of the man’s injury here.