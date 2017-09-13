In an interview with PEOPLE, Steven “Randy” Jackson spoke on his sister Janet Jackson’s relationship with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, noting that there was “a lot of pain” throughout the duration of their matrimony. They tied the knot in 2012.

READ: Janet Jackson Returns With Political Message On “State Of The World” Tour

“It was quite an abusive situation. It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home,” Jackson said. “No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a bi**h every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

Shortly after New Year’s Day this year, Jackson gave birth to her first child named Eissa. Per a statement issued to PEOPLE by Al Mana’s attorneys, “his sole focus” is their son. “Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response,” the statement reads.

READ: Janet Jackson On Separation: “We Are In Court And The Rest Is In God’s Hands”

Back in April, the “Escapade” singer briefly notified her fans on the status of her marriage through a video posted on Twitter. The acclaimed artist said, “We are in court now and the rest is in God’s hands,” referring to her pending divorce. Jackson is currently on her State of the World tour, which kicked off in Lafayette, La., on Thursday (Sept. 7). Tickets for upcoming shows are available here.