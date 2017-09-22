Rapsody is ready to share Laila’s Wisdom with the world with the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album.

The North Carolina musical maven transports the listeners to matters of the heart as well as the soul on the project. With her grandmother as a source of inspiration, the Roc Nation signee lays it all out over 14 tracts. With production from 9th Wonder, Young Guru and Terrance Martin, Rapsody paints picture of experience anyone can relate to.

The list of collaborators include Lance Skiiiwalker, Anderson.Paak, Black Thought, Musiq Soulchild and Busta Rhymes. The track “Power” also reunites her with Kendrick Lamar. Rapsody was featured on “Complexion (A Zulu Love)” from the rapper’s 2015 release, To Pimp A Butterfly.

See the tracklist and stream Laila’s Wisdom below.

Tracklist:

1. Laila’s Wisdom

2. Power f. Kendrick Lamar and Lance Skiiiwalker

3. Chrome (Like Ooh)

4. Pay Up

5. Ridin’ f. GQ

6. Sassy

7. Nobody f. Anderson .Paak, Black Thought and Moonchild

8. Black and Ugly f. BJ The Chicago Kid

9. You Should Know f. Busta Rhymes

10. A Rollercoaster Jam Called Love f. Musiq Soulchild and Gwen Bunn

11. U Used 2 Love Me f. Terrace Martin

12. Knock On My Door f. BJ The Chicago Kid

13. OooWee f. Anderson .Paak

14. Jesus Coming f. Amber Navran

