We’re nearly a week away from receiving Rapsody’s long-awaited Roc Nation debut Laila’s Wisdom, and her latest announcement has us even more hype. Shortly after dropping the lead single “You Should Know” featuring Busta Rhymes, the North Carolina native took a slightly different approach to reveal the swift team of revered musicians who contributed to her brand new, full-length album.



READ: Rapsody Returns For #JamRocFriday With The Stoic Track, “O.L.M.S”

Rap posted a video featuring a mural of herself surrounded by the array of special guests who will appear on the LP. Along with Busta, the mural features Kendrick Lamar, TDE newcomer Lance Skiiiwalker, Black Thought, BJ the Chicago Kid, Jamla wordsmith GQ, Musiq Soulchild, Gwen Bunn, Terrace Martin, and L.A. trio Moonchild. The background track to her unique work of art is a clip of her new collaboration with Anderson .Paak titled “Ooowee,” which will obviously appear on the album.

Laila’s Wisdom drops via Roc Nation/Jamla Records Sept. 22nd. Check out Rapsody and Anderson .Paak’s new song “Ooowee” below.