Jamla Records Rapsody releases another piece from her forthcoming album, Laila’s Wisdowm. She takes a step back and lets her fluid flow guide her introspective words about way money and material things push young men and women to act foolishly.

The wordsmith’s upcoming album features Kendrick Lamar, Lance Skiiiwalker, Black Thought, BJ the Chicago Kid, Jamla wordsmith GQ, Musiq Soulchild, Gwen Bunn, Terrace Martin, and L.A. trio Moonchild and Anderson .Paak.

Laila’s Wisdom is slated for release on Sept. 22nd.

