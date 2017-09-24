While Ray Lewis hasn’t been in full support of Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest of the National Anthem, on Sunday (Sept. 24) he showed his solidarity with the former 49er by kneeling with several other Baltimore Ravens players in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were also seen taking a knee.

READ Ray Lewis Says He ‘100 Percent’ Against Racial Injustice But Still Doesn’t ‘Agree’ With Colin Kaepernick’s Method Of Protest

The show of support came on the heels of Donald Trump’s attack of NFL owners and players who have in the past or presently taken a knee in protest of police brutality against black and brown men and women. Friday during a rally in Alabama for Luther Strange (R-AL) Trump went as far to call protestors a “son of a b*tch” for exercising their rights.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’ ”

Many athletes and entertainers took to social media to voice their anger with Trump calling a peaceful protestors a “son of a b*tch” but not using nearly as much passion to condemn the attacks in Charlottesville.

READ Say What: Twitter Reacts To Ray Lewis’ Advice For Colin Kaepernick

It didn’t take long for Lewis’ name to trend on Twitter, and after seeing him take a knee, many believed Lewis’ act was simply for show.

Kaep when he saw Ray Lewis taking a knee lol pic.twitter.com/oOatoqQi7n — Leed (@pc_leed) September 24, 2017

Ray Lewis on his knee crying and thanking God he beat that murder charge — Everybody ❤️s Danae (@DanaeLovesYou) September 24, 2017

Ray Lewis isn’t taking a knee, he just fell and can’t get up. That’s why he’s on both knees 😂 pic.twitter.com/btw2UmUlAP — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 24, 2017

Ray Lewis took a knee with the Ravens. Did somebody hit him with a camera flash? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 24, 2017

The entire Black community watching Ray Lewis #TakeTheKnee at the Ravens and Jaguars game in London. pic.twitter.com/YOLVj4gzPF — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) September 24, 2017

What do you think? Has Ray Lewis had a change of hear,t or is this just Lewis being an opportunist? Sound off in the comments below.