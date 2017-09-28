Since NFL personnel locked arms or took a knee in protest of police brutality and racial injustice, spectators have voiced their opposition to players exercising the First Amendment. They’ve made their complaints known across social media that now, a petition has been created to remove the statue of a former NFL player.

According to The Root, Ray Lewis’ statue that stands outside of Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium, is the target of removal as outlined in a petition that has amassed over 54,000 signatures. The reason? Because Lewis decided to kneel while the national anthem played during the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday (Sept. 24).

“That song honors our country and our veterans who fought for it,” a part of the petition reads, per The Baltimore Sun. “To kneel during it is disrespectful, regardless of what you are protesting.” The news site notes that security was beefed up around the statue.

“I dropped on two knees — both knees — so I can simply honor God in the midst of chaos,” Lewis said. The 42-year-old Inside The NFL commentator also had a few words for Undisputed’s Shannon Sharpe who expressed his disappointment with Lewis.